Geyen, Morris narrowly retain Lake Charles City Council seats

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rodney Geyen and Mary Morris narrowly retained their Lake Charles City Council seats in Saturday’s runoff election.
Full results can be found HERE.
Morris (D) defeated Dianna Ross (D) in the runoff for the Lake Charles City Council District A seat with 51 percent of the vote (646 votes to 620). Morris was elected to the city council in 2013.
Geyen (D) defeated Priscillia Sam (D) in the runoff for the Lake Charles City Council District C seat, also with 51 percent of the vote (419 votes to 408). First elected in 1997, Geyen has served on the city council for 24 years.
Stephanie Hardy (D) defeated Paul Patin Jr. (Ind.) in the runoff for Vinton Town Council with 65 percent of the vote (206 votes to 109).
Hardy and Patin, both current town council members, each received 226 votes (14 percent) in the March 20 primary. Seven candidates were on the March 20 ballot for five town council seats.
Patin has served several terms on the Vinton Town Council, while Hardy was first elected in 2017.
