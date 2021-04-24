FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful end to the weekend; rain returns late next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After quite the stormy start to our weekend, storms moved quickly out of the area and left us with warm sunny conditions for our Saturday. In fact, temperatures got close to 90 at one point this afternoon in Lake Charles. Outdoor plans this evening look perfect with temperatures slowly dropping through the 70s and into the 60s before midnight. Lows tonight bottom out in the middle to upper 50s.
Sunday brings another bright sunny day and while temperatures start off on the cool side early, they will quickly rebound, reaching the lower 80s by afternoon. Sunday won’t be quite as warm as Saturday but still warm nonetheless. Lows Sunday night will again drop into the middle to upper 50s under mostly clear skies.
Our workweek starts off with sunshine for Monday with similar weather as morning lows in the 50s warm back into the lower 80s by afternoon. Clouds will begin to return Tuesday which will mean lows at night won’t drop as low and breezes out of the south will begin to become gustier during the afternoon. Even with more clouds than sun at times for Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures during the afternoon will manage to warm into the 80s.
The next weather maker for our area will begin to push in Thursday as a cold front brings our next round of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances increase to 60% during the daytime and evening hours with drier weather beginning to return Friday as the front moves east. Slightly cooler but pleasant weather returns for the following weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
