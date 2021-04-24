Cowboys drop DH to UTA, 8-1 and 6-5 in 10 innings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese dropped a non-conference doubleheader here Saturday against UT Arlington, falling 8-1 and 6-5 in 10 innings.
With the losses, the Cowboys fall to 18-21 overall. They’ll attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series finale on Sunday which carries a 1 p.m. first pitch. UTA improved to 19-20.
McNeese dropped the first game by an 8-1 score after collecting just five hits in the contest while the Mavericks were able to jump on Cowboy ace Will Dion early for five runs in 3 2/3 innings.
In the second game, a scary moment occurred when in the top of the third inning, first baseman Jake Dickerson and third baseman Kade Morris collided when both running for a pop fly near the pitcher’s mound.
Right when Dickerson made the catch, Morris’ elbow connected with Dickerson’s jaw in a violent way, forcing Dickerson’s head to snap back. Dickerson hit the ground and stayed motionless for several minutes, all the while holding onto the ball in his glove for the out. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital where all scans came back negative and returned to Joe Miller Ballpark in the ninth inning.
“That was probably the scariest moment you’ll see,” said head coach Justin Hill. “It really didn’t hit me emotionally until the paramedics got there. The good thing I got word that he was getting better and got the scans back and everything is good. I was surprised to see him walking in here in the ninth.
“It was a tough ball game but it’s one of those things that keeps things in perspective.”
GAME 1:
Half of UT Arlington’s 14 hits went for extra bases, including two home runs as the Mavericks took an 8-1 win in the opener.
UTA starting pitcher Carlos Tavera threw six scoreless innings and held the Cowboys to just three hits in picking up his first win of the season. He struck out 10 while walking two in the process.
The Mavs got things going in the first inning with two doubles by Boone Montgomery and Connor Aube to take a 1-0 lead. The lead grew to 4-0 with three runs in the third behind a two-run homer by Aube and a ground-out RBI off the bat of Phillip Childs.
McNeese started the bottom of the inning with a double by Peyton Johnson then advancing to third with one out on a passed ball. But strikeouts by Payton Harden and Reid Bourque ended the inning and leaving Johnson stranded at third.
UTA added a run in the fourth and sixth innings to go up 6-0 before McNeese got on the board off a Nate Collins RBI single to cut the lead to 6-1. The Mavs add solo runs in the eighth and ninth innings to cap the win.
McNeese starting pitcher Will Dion (4-4) took the loss after he allowed five runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.
The Cowboy offense scattered just five hits in the game with Johnson’s double being the only extra-base knock.
GAME 2:
Both teams scored a run in the first inning before going silent the next four stanzas.
After UTA grabbed a 1-0 lead, the Cowboys loaded the bases in the bottom of the first then tied the game on an RBI walk to Nate Fisbeck. The Cowboys squandered a great opportunity by striking out then hitting into a double play to end what was lining up to be a big inning.
McNeese threatened in the third inning when Fisbeck drew a two-out walk then advanced to third on a single by Johnson, who subbed in for Dickerson after the collision, but a groundout to shortstop ended the scoring threat.
UTA went up 3-1 with two runs in the sixth behind an RBI single by Montgomery then a sac fly from Tyler Rice. The lead grew to 5-1 after scoring two runs in the top of the eight but that’s when the Cowboys’ bats woke up.
Rasbeary and Fisbeck led off the eighth with a walk and single, sending UTA to the bullpen to bring in its closer Michael Wong. The Cowboys got runs off a Reid Bourque single, UTA throwing error, and a ground out to close the gap to 5-4.
In the ninth, McNeese rallied with two outs with Rasbeary and Fisbeck hitting back-to-back singles. Then with Cooper Hext in to run for Rasbeary at second base, he scored on a Johnson single to tie the game at 5-5 and send it to extra innings.
UTA led off the extra frame with a triple by JD Waleigh who then scored in the next at-bat off Gregory’s single.
Rasbeary led the Cowboys at the plate with a 3 for 4 game while Fisbeck and Johnson each posted two hits.
Sean Michael-Brady (1-1) was hit for the loss after allowing the winning run in the 10th.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.