SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 22, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 22, 2021.
Shane Wayne Cormier, 51, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Ashlyn Marie Richard, 18, Sulphur: Battery; theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.
Gerald Monroe Breland Jr., 38, Belle Chasse: Reckless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; parole detainer; possession of stolen things under $25,000.
John Prentice Sonnier, 23, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000.
Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Jarrel Dillion Carter, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); theft under $5,000.
Randy Bustamante Edison, 48, Vinton: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua James Smith, 35, Humble, TX: Parole violation.
Jonathan Joseph Adam, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession, manufacture, distribution, or production of a Schedule II drug; second offense DWI; reckless operation; hit and run; operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Clinton Oneal Jackson, 62, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Blaine Keith Lecompte, 42, Lake Charles: Vehicular homicide.
Marcus Wayne Thurman Jr., 18, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons.
James Ranard Walker, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; second-degree rape.
Jonothan Douglas Aeppli, 30, Pace, FL: Instate detainer.
Kendall Dwayne Pouchie Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Obtaining a leased vehicle with false representation; instate detainer.
Donovan Paul Fontenot, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; obscured windshield.
Jose Enrique Reyes-Rivera, 44, Ville Plate: Contempt of court.
Willis James Pinion, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired motor vehicle insurance; driving an unsafe vehicle; obstruction of justice.
Yashika Conika Leejay, 32, Lake Charles: Arson; aggravated assault; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
