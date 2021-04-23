Sports person of the Week - Chloe Bennett

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rosepines’ Chloe Bennett is known for being a fierce competitor in the circle. She’s 26-1 on the season and has built a reputation for her demeanor.
“A bunch of people call me sassy when I get on there. I just kind of own it pretty much,” said senior pitcher Chloe Bennett.
Rosepine softball always produces talent and Bennett is another part of the legacy the program has built.
“We’ve had some good pitchers come through Rosepine and Chloe ranks up there with the best of them,” said head coach Glenn Granger.
Bennett threw her 300th career strikeout in the district round of the playoffs against Delhi and followed that up with a perfect three-inning game against Pine in the regional. A feat she’s accomplished 5 times in her career.
“I told myself I was going to get it in the 2nd inning,” said Bennett. “Well, she got the hit and I was like ok so I knew the last inning I was going to get it. So, I got it and then it was just a pretty big honor.”
As of today, Bennett sits at 325 strikeouts on the season, 811 for her career.
“Yeah I’m going to brag about Chloe, when she’s on she’s hard to hit,” Granger said. “I knew if Chloe was on, she’s unhittable.”
Bennett is committed to LSU Eunice, and head coach Glenn Granger thinks they’ve found a diamond in the rough.
“Yeah I think she’ll be very successful at LSUE,” Granger said. “She’s a good team leader. If she sees some of the girls not working very hard she gets on them. So yeah, I think LSUE is getting a great player.”
As far as her team, the Lady Eagles are headed to the state tournament next week following Bennett’s 14 strikeout outing against D’Arbonne Woods in the quarterfinal round. Rosepine is making the trip to Sulphur for the third time in four tries.
“It means a lot! Our team has practiced for this all year we had a goal to win district, we did that, to make it through all of our playoff games and we did that, and we have one more goal so hopefully, we reach that,” Bennett added.
The Lady Eagles semifinal game is next week, April 29 against either Doyle or Lake Arthur.
“So that’s our goal is to get to Sulphur and of course is to win it,” said Granger.
