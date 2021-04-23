Seven taxes in Allen Parish on Saturday’s ballot

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Voters in Allen Parish will be deciding on seven taxes when they go to the poll on Saturday.
Two of the taxes are parishwide propositions, while the other five are district taxes. All are continuations or renewals.
Two city council seats in Lake Charles and one town council seat in Vinton are also on the ballot Saturday. Voters in Vernon Parish will be casting their votes for the District 4 seat of the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
There is nothing on the ballot in Beauregard, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes.
Polls open at 7 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 24. After the election, KPLC will have results HERE.
Here are the seven propositions on the ballot in Allen Parish:
· A 6.47-mill, 10-year parishwide Sheriff’s Office renewal. The tax is expected to generate an estimated $776K per year.
· An 8-mill, 10-year parishwide mosquito proposition renewal. The proposition is expected to generate an estimated $748K per year. The proposition is “for the purpose of acquiring, purchasing, maintaining and operating machinery, facilities, equipment and materials necessary or useful in the eradication, abatement or control of mosquitoes and other arthropods of public health importance.”
· An 11.86-mill, 10-year continuation for Road District No. 1. The tax is expected to generate an estimated $120K per year. The proposition is “for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District.”
· An 11.32-mill, 10-year continuation for Road District No. 2. The tax is expected to generate an estimated $368K per year. The continuation is “for the purpose of constructing, improving and maintaining Parish roads within the District.”
· A 5.66-mill, 10-year continuation for Road District No. 2. The tax is expected to generate an estimated $184K per year. The continuation is “for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining Parish bridges within the District.”
· A 10.89-mill, 10-year continuation for Road District No. 3. The tax is expected to generate an estimated $150K per year. The continuation is “for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District.”
· A 5.5-mill, 10-year continuation for Recreation District No. 6. The tax is expected to generate an estimated $77K per year. The tax is “for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities in the District.”
