Ponchatoula star safety for the class of 2022 commits to LSU

PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - One of Louisiana’s top prospects for the class of 2022 and No. 2 safety overall in nation has announced his decision on where he will play college football.
Ponchatoula star safety Jacoby Mathews announced he will be playing joining “DBU” and will be playing for the LSU Tigers according to Twitter.
Mathews, a 6-foot-205 pound safety is currently a five-star prospect and No. 30 overall prospect according to 247Sports, and is ranked No. 3 in the state behind LSU commits Walker Howard and Will Campbell.
He chose LSU over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas and Mississippi State.
According to 247Sports, LSU is currently ranked as the No. 3 overall class for 2022, which currently sits at 13 commits The Tigers are currently rank as the No. 2 class in the Southeastern Conference behind the Georgia Bulldogs.
A full list of the 2022 class is below:
- QB Walker Howard, 5-star, St. Thomas More
- DB Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula
- OT Will Campbell, 5-star, Neville
- TE Jake Johnson, 5-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
- WR AJ Johnson, 4-star, Newman
- DT Tygee Hill, 4-star, Edna Karr
- CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana
- WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr
- OL Lucas Taylor, 3-star, Mobile, AL.
- CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA.
- OT Bo Bordelon, 3-star, Newman
- WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport
- CB Marcus Scott, 3-star, The Woodlands, TX.
