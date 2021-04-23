Merryville, Rosepine punches ticket to softball state tournament

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Both Merryville and Rosepine punched their ticket to the big dance in Sulphur next week following quarterfinal wins Thursday. The Lady Panthers took down Oberlin in five innings, 12-2, while the Lady Eagles defeated D’Arbonne Woods Charter 5-2 in seven innings.
For Merryville, it’s the school’s first trip to the state tournament in 15 years. Senior pitcher Riley Dyson started things off with a bomb over the left-field wall to give them an early lead and scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth.
Dyson also struck out four batters in the win, while only giving up two runs and three hits. Meanwhile, Alyssa Duncan, Harleigh Ferguson, and Jenna Reeves produced multiple hits each in the victory. Ferguson went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the team.
The Lady Eagles of Rosepine came into this game with a lot of confidence after beating Pine 11-0 in the regional round. The Lady Wolves were also riding some momentum after hitting a walk-off two-run homer against Bunkie on Wednesday. The Wolves struck first in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Eagles would answer that score in the bottom of the inning.
Rosepine would take a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third with an RBI double from Aaliyah Merro. After giving up a solo home run in the top of the sixth, the Lady Eagles rallied back in the bottom of the inning with two RBI singles to seal the deal.
Senior pitcher Chloe Bennet tallied 14 strikeouts in the win.
Rosepine will make its third semifinal trip in the past five seasons.
Class 2A’s nine seed, Kinder, was also in play today, but top-seeded Many would eliminate the Lady Jackets 9-1. Evans too would fall in the quarterfinal round to the No. 1 seed as Calvin downed the Lady Eagles, 14-4.
The semifinals in Sulphur are set to begin on April 29.
