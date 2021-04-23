McNeese Women’s Basketball announces four incoming transfers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - New McNeese Women’s Basketball coach Lynn Kennedy has been busy trying to put together a recruiting class since taking over the program less than a month ago.
The Cowgirls announced the signing of four transfers into the program. All four transfers come to Lake Charles from other Division I programs.
The first of the four announced was Cristina Gil from Boise State. Gil is a Freshman and originally from Barcelona, Spain. The 5-foot-8 Guard averaged 7.8 minutes per game with 1.7 points, 0.7 assists and 0.7 rebounds.
Next, the Cowgirls added Autumn Watts. Watts is a 6-foot-1 Forward from Centennial, Colorado and is transferring from the University of New Mexico. The Sophomore averaged just over 16 minutes per game with 2.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.7 blocks in the 2020-2021 campaign.
The Pokes’ third transfer will be joining Kennedy from Portland State. Desirae Hansen is a 6-foot Guard from Rainier, Oregon. The Junior averaged 31.5 minutes for the Vikings and contributed 12.6 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks this season.
Lastly, McNeese added Zuzanna Kulinska from the University of Colorado. Kulinska is a 5-foot-10 guard from Gydnia, Poland. The Sophomore averaged 8.6 minutes per game scoring 2.0 points, grabbing 1.0 rebound and adding 0.5 assists.
These signings are in addition to the high school signings the Cowgirls have already added this recruiting cycle.
