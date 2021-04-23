McNeese defensive back Cory McCoy enters transfer portal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese is losing another defensive back to the transfer portal as senior Cory McCoy announced his plans to transfer from McNeese on Thursday.
The Leesville native carved out a spot at nickel corner this season finishing with 26 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. McCoy was a 2019 All-Southland second-team defender and a 2020 All-Southland preseason pick.
McCoy ends his McNeese career with career totals of 149 tackles, 22 pass break-ups and five interceptions.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.