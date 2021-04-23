LSU CF named one of 25 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU center fielder “Air Aliyah” Andrews has been named one of the top 25 finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award announced on Friday, April 23.
Andrews has made several spectacular plays in the outfield for the Tigers this season that have shown up on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays and now one of 25 finalist for one of the most prestigious honors in Division I women’s collegiate softball.
She currently leads LSU in batting average hitting at .326, hits with 49, runs scored 35 and stolen bases 22. The Tigers are 26-14 and 8-7 in the Southeastern Conference before heading into the weekend series against Kentucky.
Andrews currently is second in the SEC in stolen bases and is No. 23 in the NCAA. She also ranks No. 18 in triples with four and is tied for second in games played for her career with 251 and is also the active leader in Division I with 140 stolen bases.
The list of 25 Finalists will be narrowed to 10 Finalists on May 5 before the Top 3 Finalists will be announced on May 19. The 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed prior to the 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series (WCWS), which is set to take place June 3-9 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.
