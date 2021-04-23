Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development seeks grant for I-10 bridge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Earlier this week, we updated you on funding the Calcasieu River Bridge would be receiving through last year’s coronavirus relief package. Now, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is working towards even more funding.
DOTD is calling for support of the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant application which would bring in more money for the replacement of the bridge.
The application calls for $100 million for construction. This is in addition to the $115 million already raised for the replacement of the bridge.
“It is an application for $100 million dollars that will be used toward the public-private partnership to deliver the Lake Charles bridge that we are procuring,” said Secretary, Shawn Wilson.
It is unlikely that DOTD will receive the full amount needed to completely fund the project, but Wilson said they are doing everything they can to gather public subsidies and advance this application.
“Reduce the cost that we are going to rely on the public provider and the public to finance and repay with tolls. That way we can still deliver the project,” said Wilson.
When it comes to aesthetics versus functionality, the price of tolling will be affected.
“The community is very interested in aesthetics, they are very interested in quality of life elements like bike paths,” Wilson said. “They may be very interested in riverfront development that they want tied to the bridge. That will all drive up the price of the bridge.”
The price of the toll will not be determined until later into the construction process, but it will be similar to other state tolling systems, such as Texas and Florida.
“It is not a tax,” Wilson said. “It is a user fee. You have an alternative route called I-210 that will remain free, untoled. And it will get you the same distance,” said Wilson.
Members of the community and officials all agree that this replacement is necessary for many reasons.
“It is going to cost more to maintain it than it would be for us to continue down this path and deliver a new piece of infrastructure,” said Wlilson.
Wilson emphasizes that DOTD cannot give specific amounts for how much the bridge and toll charge will be.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.