L Bridal Couture hosting bridal show this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the course of the past year, many people in the Lake Area were forced to put their upcoming plans on hold. From family gatherings to vacations, even weddings were put on hold.
L Bridal Couture was forced to close their doors for roughly three months total as a result of COVID-19 and the two hurricanes.
With minimal damages to their building, they were able to reopen their doors quickly after the hurricanes.
Many brides found they were forced to move their wedding dates, unable to afford a wedding dress, or stuck in a venue with limited occupancy.
However, as COVID-19 restrictions ease, they are seeing an increase in people coming through their door.
Store owner, Laurie, and general manager, Marie, said they’ve noticed a lot of women are getting married even quicker.
L Bridal Couture will be hosting a trunk show called “Pronovias Trunk Show” Friday, April 23, through Sunday, April 25, by appointment only, as they try to help get brides back in a dress they love before their big day.
