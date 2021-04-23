FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather threat extends well into the late-night hours

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While our area remains under a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather as of the latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center, a Tornado Watch is also in effect until 9 p.m. It could be later into the overnight though before the severe threat completely comes to an end for all of Southwest Louisiana, so make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts if you’ll be out and about. Most importantly, have a plan in place ahead of time so that you can quickly see shelter in a sturdy structure if a tornado warning is issued for your location. Mobile homes are never safe place to be in severe weather. Also, have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts such as the KPLC weather app and a NOAA weather radio.
Storms moving into Southwest Louisiana this afternoon and evening will be capable of damaging winds, hail and spin-up tornadoes. In addition, periods of heavy rain could result in ponding of water in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Never drive across a water covered road of unknown depth. Turn around, don’t drown. After we move past midnight, the threat of severe weather will begin to diminish, and the bulk of the storms should be out of the area completely by around 2:00 A.M.
Saturday will start with some clouds early, giving way to plenty of sunshine quickly through the day as temperatures warm up nicely into the 80s by afternoon. A long quiet stretch of weather lies ahead through the remainder of the weekend and the start of the next workweek. Models are not completely in agreement with the arrival of our next weather maker, although consensus remains that we likely won’t see it until the latter half of next week, likely not until Thursday into Thursday night.
Stay with KPLC and FOX 29 through the night as we track these storms moving through, and make sure to keep the KPLC weather app nearby to alert you if a warning if issued for your location.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
