FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather threat extends well into the late-night hours

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While our area remains under a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather as of the latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center, a Tornado Watch is also in effect until 9 p.m. It could be later into the overnight though before the severe threat completely comes to an end for all of Southwest Louisiana, so make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts if you’ll be out and about. Most importantly, have a plan in place ahead of time so that you can quickly see shelter in a sturdy structure if a tornado warning is issued for your location. Mobile homes are never safe place to be in severe weather. Also, have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts such as the KPLC weather app and a NOAA weather radio.