FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms possible this afternoon, clearing out just in time for weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - So far this morning we are off to a quiet start with no rain just yet, but that will be changing as we head into the afternoon and evening as showers and storms will move into the area. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, which is why a First Alert Day has been issued for the area as a medium risk of severe weather is in place for areas along and north of I-10 with a low risk from I-10 points south.
Heading out the door this morning you’ll want to make sure to go ahead and grab the rain jacket or umbrella as our rain chances will be on the increase as we head throughout the afternoon. A few showers can be expected as we head throughout the morning hours with a little bit of a break as we head towards lunchtime before the activity picks up as we head into the evening hours and that will be when the greatest risk of strong storms moves in. Highs today despite the lack of sunshine climb into the lower and middle 70′s before showers and storms move in and help to cool us down slowly into the overnight. The window for the strongest storms is between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday morning as the cold front pushes through the area. Primary threats include damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail with very heavy rainfall possible in any of the stronger storms. This system will bring us a healthy amount of rain as well with totals of 1-3 inches by the time the rain comes to an end on Saturday morning.
For our weekend we do start off a little unsettled with a few showers possible early Saturday morning before we begin to clear things out as we head into the afternoon as sunshine returns with temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 80′s. Outdoor plans will be just fine for Saturday afternoon, although it may be a little wet from the earlier rainfall and Sunday is looking perfect as well with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80′s as high pressure builds in overhead. The dry weather continues into the beginning of next week before unsettled weather returns late Tuesday into Wednesday as our cold front moves closer.
Rain and storm chances increase for our Wednesday and Thursday as a slow moving front pushes into Southwest Louisiana and will keep things just a little unsettled into next week. Highs stay steady over the course of next week with highs in the lower 80′s before we see a little bit of a cool down into the middle and upper 70′s by late next week thanks to increased rain chances and cloud cover. For now, make sure to stay weather aware throughout the day and have the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
