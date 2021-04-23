FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms possible this afternoon, clearing out just in time for weekend

Heading out the door this morning you’ll want to make sure to go ahead and grab the rain jacket or umbrella as our rain chances will be on the increase as we head throughout the afternoon. A few showers can be expected as we head throughout the morning hours with a little bit of a break as we head towards lunchtime before the activity picks up as we head into the evening hours and that will be when the greatest risk of strong storms moves in. Highs today despite the lack of sunshine climb into the lower and middle 70′s before showers and storms move in and help to cool us down slowly into the overnight. The window for the strongest storms is between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday morning as the cold front pushes through the area. Primary threats include damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail with very heavy rainfall possible in any of the stronger storms. This system will bring us a healthy amount of rain as well with totals of 1-3 inches by the time the rain comes to an end on Saturday morning.