FEMA: Deadline to contact for temporary housing assistance is May 28

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA says if you registered for assistance after Hurricanes Laura or Delta and still need a place to live, or if your circumstances changed and you need housing after telling FEMA you didn’t, they need to hear from you no later than Friday, May 28.
FEMA says they are working on housing approximately 700 families who remain on the list of applicants eligible for direct temporary housing. FEMA says applicants should call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).
▪ Was destroyed or had major damage (total loss or damaged structurally and is not safe, sanitary and functional to live in) as a result of hurricane Laura or Delta (based on the FEMA determination).
▪ Pre-disaster residents of one of the 12 parishes designated for the Direct Temporary Housing program: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion, and Vernon.
▪ Applicants whose home was destroyed or received major damage from the hurricanes (based on the FEMA determination) and have not been contacted by FEMA to determine whether they need temporary housing.
▪ Applicants who initially indicated they did not need temporary housing assistance, but circumstances have changed, and they may now need housing assistance.
▪ Applicants who FEMA has been unable to contact to complete the interview. If you think you should have heard from FEMA or have additional information about the condition of your home.
The deadline to contact FEMA regarding temporary housing assistance is Friday, May 28.
Applicants can contact FEMA by calling the Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). FEMA says those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.