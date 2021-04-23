DeRidder native cooking up new food hall and business incubator concept for downtown

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some big development plans are taking shape in DeRidder. A local is bringing a first-of-its-kind food hall to the area.
The development company Remington Lake Housing first announced plans in February 2020 to transform a historical building in downtown DeRidder into a combination food hall, commissary kitchen, makers market, small office space and more.
Remington Lake Housing, LLC.RLH, LLC is a property management and home rental business in DeRidder, founded by Nicolette Boxe and her husband Marlon Boxe.
The food hall which, will be named ‘The Market’, is a passion project for DeRidder native Nicolette Boxe who not only wants to bring healthy options to DeRidder but business opportunities as well.
”I realized that our location was prime. We’re right down the street from the courthouse in DeRidder which was just expanded,” Boxe said.
When you first hear the plans that Boxe has for her hometown, you may think she has her work cut out for her.
”When I first started talking to people and trying to get an idea...everyone started telling me they want more,” she said.
What was once a sewing company, the plan is to now turn the space located at 103 Mahlon St. into a place where local vendors can buy and sell goods.
SEE VIDEO BELOW:
”It’s downtown, it’s a robust area,” Boxe said. “What would the people like to see here? And how would they like to see it restored? Because it is considered a historic downtown building.”
The property will feature an indoor food hall on one side and an area for businesses to rent office space on the other.
”And really and truly, this is one of the last remaining structures that really needs some TLC,” said DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton.
The food hall will operate on a “farm to table concept.” That’s something Mayor Misty Clanton says speaks to the heart of the community.
”On any given Saturday you can come to our farmers market, which is right next door, and it’s full,” Clanton said. “It’s full of local crops, fruits and vegetables. And so, I think that this is just going to bring it to the next level. It’s such a great addition, a great location, and we’re excited for DeRidder to be first on the map for that.”
”The one thing that I’d like to say about Nicolette, and the building, is that she’s wanting to uplift the community. And we’re all still trying to recover,” contractor David Downs said. “It’s been like an onion layer remodeling this building, because it has a lot of history.”
After experiencing one setback after another with the pandemic, hurricanes, and winter storm, Boxe said this new venture will provide a much-needed pick me up for the city.
”We are DeRidder strong. We are people who pull together all of our resources and help one another. And I decided I didn’t want to wait anymore, because it’s time for us to move forward,” Boxe said.
The hall is expected to be comprised of multiple venues and is designed to bring together the area’s top chef-driven restaurant concepts, up-and-coming and established food entrepreneurs, and retail craftspeople.
Adjacent to the property is an open lot that Boxe plans to use as a designated space for local food truck vendors to service the community.
The food hall project will include 2 or 3 “café units” and 8 to 10 “vendor units” - all carefully selected by Boxe.
Cafe units will have the option for two-year leasing options and access to permanent stations with onsite food preparation and cooking. Vendor units will have the option for 6 and 12-month leasing options and will have access to a customizable stationary “farmhouse” market stand.
As for the office space, the lease will come with three dedicated parking spaces next to the entrance as part of the monthly lease.
As soon as all permits from The City of Deridder, Beauregard Parish and The State of Louisiana are complete, applications will be available for licensed vendors to apply for 2 year and 6/12 month lease terms.
Local vendors or businesses interested in leasing space in the food hall/indoor farmers market or business incubator are urged to complete this ONLINE QUESTIONAIRE.
You can also send a direct message or email Remington Lake Housing at rlhbuyhomes@gmail.com. Direct Mobile: (703) 725-5816, Facebook: Remington Lake Housing, LLC.
The food hall is expected to open in late (fall) of 2021.
Existing restaurateurs in the area said they are excited about the concept.
