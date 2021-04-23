Council seats in Lake Charles, Vinton on Saturday’s ballot

In Vinton, two current town council members are in a runoff for an at-large seat. Seven candidates were on the ballot for five at-large seats in the March 20 election. Stephanie Hardy and Paul Patin each received 14 percent of the vote (226 votes) and are vying for the fifth council seat on Saturday. Hardy was elected to the council in 2017, while Patin is a long-time town council member who has also served on the Calcasieu Parish School Board.