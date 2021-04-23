Civil engineer proposes converting old I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge into a “green bridge”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Imagine the National Mall without the Washington Monument or St. Louis without the Gateway Arch?
Well, a young civil engineer says Lake Charles would lose a big part of its identity if the current I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge is ever demolished.
When the I-10 bridge opened almost 70 years ago, it was described as an architectural marvel of the day. Plans for a new bridge include the demolition of the existing bridge once a new structure is operational.
Patrick Hennigan is a 26-year-old civil engineer who grew up in Westlake. He thinks demolition of the current bridge, would mean a loss of part of the area’s identity;
“The Interstate 10 Bridge that goes through Lake Charles is an icon for our region and it has ties to our culture. It has been the centerpiece of our skyline, you might say, since it was constructed,” he said.
Hennigan is in the Air Force and his opinions are his own. He proposes a so-called “green bridge.”
“I’ve been using the term green bridge in terms of potential grass being planted on it or trees, basically like a park ascending the bridge,” said Hennigan.
He says it could be used for hiking and other uses.
“A venue for farmers markets, or festivals, and maybe a visitors center at the top, pedestrian walkways,” he said.
Hennigan, who is in Atlanta working on a master’s degree in engineering, thinks saving the historic bridge would promote fitness, tourism and maybe save money - since he predicts demolition would be expensive.
