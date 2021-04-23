Centex Studies moves back to Lake Street facility

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After nearly 8 months, the Lake Charles branch of a medical research company can get back to business in their own facility.
“We had to completely gut it, everything was flooded, almost everything we had was ruined,” said Megan McCain, a clinical research coordinator.
Ruin. That was what Centex Studies witnessed after their Lake Charles facility sustained damages following the hurricanes.
“It’s really heartbreaking because you work so hard to get where you are, and we really started from ground zero with nothing left,” she said.
Having to move into a smaller facility, McCain, says they had to tone down the patients they saw.
“You never want to tell anyone no to research, so we did work really long hours and put in a lot of work to try to get the data that we needed, and that was required for us to have a successful study,” she said.
She says at one point they even had to stop research altogether.
“We had to stop and make sure that we could correct everything and get everything back to normal so that, you know, none of the data was in danger of being incorrect,” she said. “You don’t want to turn in wrong data when this is potentially a drug that’s going to be given to everyone in the world.”
But 8 months later and Centex Studies is finally moving back into their Lake Street facility.
“It’s been super exciting,” she said. “It’s definitely overwhelming after 8 months. It’s almost like you forget what it’s like to come back to something familiar, so it was really exciting.”
While they are currently open for maintenance visits for previous patients, she says within the month they will start seeing new patients again.
“We’ve really been talking with our sponsors and everything, trying to make sure that we have the appropriate rules and regulations and everything is set up and collaborated correctly,” she said.
McCain did say most of their trials are covid-related.
She hopes they continue those trials to help the country recover from the pandemic.
