Calcasieu Parish upgrades GIS web page with new design

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s geographic information system (GIS) page has received some upgrades to make it more user-friendly.
The page still has all its most popular features, such as its interactive web-mapping application, and has added a few more, says Rebecca Poole, GIS Project Manager.
“We feel this upgrade is a new modern look and it is definitely more user-friendly,” she said.
Some new features include live weather and traffic maps, an interactive map that shows the elected officials in your area, and an interactive “Voting Precincts and Polling Locations” feature.
“We get a lot of phone calls close to an election from people who are not sure where to vote. This will provide a mapping application allowing you to type in your address and it will show each voting precinct and poll location in your area,” Poole said.
Another new page element, “Story Maps,” features photos and information of significant weather events, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury historical events, and aerial land comparisons.
The “Weather Impact” section has an interactive map to show before and after Hurricane Laura photography. There is also a Hurricane Rita story map with side-by-side, before-and-after photos of Holly Beach.
The Calcasieu Parish Story Maps section includes photos and locations of all Calcasieu Parish Police Jury buildings and locations, a photo timeline of the construction of the I-10 Bridge, and aerial, side-by-side comparisons of what the parish looked like in 1940 and 2018.
The GIS online public web mapping application allows users to view land parcels, flood zones, land-use zones, subdivision images, and elevation profiles.
To access the new GIS page, visit www.calcasieuparish.gov and click on the GIS button, which is prominently displayed on the home page.
