Trahan finds home at Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senior Day was one that Abby Trahan will not soon forget.
One of two Belhaven softball players playing one final weekend at McCleod Field, Trahan in the third inning of a game agains LeTourneau blasted a pitch over the wall in centerfield. It was just her second home run of her collegiate her, and the first since joining the Blazers in 2020.
As she rounded third base, Trahan made sure to give a high-five to head coach Kevin Griffin before getting embraced by her teammates at home. The whole time, the smile never left her face.
“Belhaven is the best decision that I’ve ever made,” the Blazers left fielder says.
It’s hard not to find Trahan without a smile when she’s on a softball field these days, because she is not taking for granted these moments playing a sport that she has loved her entire life. As the seventh-ranked Blazers get set to close out the regular season and prepare for the postseason, Trahan is fully aware that she doesn’t have many softball games left. However at this point, every game the Louisiana-native has played at Belhaven has been lagniappe, considering she thought her career had been halted two years ago.
Trahan began at the junior-college with LSU-Eunice where she was no stranger to winning championships, but also no stranger to injuries. As a freshman in 2017, she scored the tying run by scoring from third on a wild pitch, but tore a labrum in her right shoulder in the process. The Lady Bengals went on to win the title that day and Trahan went on to have surgery, followed by a rehabilitation regimen that forced her to miss the entirety of 2018.
“It’s hard not to compare yourself to the normal,” says Trahan. “I was all concerned with being behind and taking a redshirt and staying three years at a JUCO. So I struggled a lot with that.”
Trahan did return for the 2019 season and was a part of yet another championship run with LSUE. However, her shoulder still wasn’t 100-percent and with her junior college eligibility having run its course, she had come to the tough realization that her days playing softball – a sport she has played since the age of three – was over.
But a phone call from Griffin changed everything.
“It took a lot of convincing,” the Belhaven coach recalls. “With the injuries, I think she was tired of hurting, but once she realized that she missed the game, I feel like it caused her to want to come back and play.”
Now fully healthy and in her second season with the Blazers, but the first full one after 2020 was cut short due to COVID-19, Trahan has taken on the role of team leader with the hopes of pacing Belhaven to a national championship in only the program’s second year of competing in the NCAA.
“Everyone wants to have a happy ending,” Trahan says. “Knowing that it’s my last year, makes me want to go for it even more.”
