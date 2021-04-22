Threat of rain changes up McNeese’s baseball series with UTA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another weekend, another change to the McNeese sports schedule. Once again the threat of rain on Friday has cause the Pokes to switch up their weekend series with UT Arlington.
Due to the threat of rain on Friday, McNeese’s series-opening game against UT Arlington has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. Game two will begin roughly 45 minutes following the end of game one.
Sunday’s finale will remain a 1:00 p.m. first pitch. All three games will be 9-inning contests and the 10-run rule will be in effect.
