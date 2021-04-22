SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 21, 2021

April 22, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 21, 2021.

James Carroll Mayo, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).

Marc Anthony Barrett, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leighkyn Nicole Jones, 23, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Harry Lee Pendleton III, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal use of drugs in the presence of a minor; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; failure to use turning signals.

Cameisha Michelle Booker, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Timothy James Langley, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Valdo Clarence Hahn II, 36, Sulphur: Aggravated assault; mischief.

Michael Theodore Richard Jr., 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

