Retired Saints QB Drew Brees opens up about injury-filled 2020 season

”I’ll be perfectly honest with you ... I only really felt good in one game; I only felt good in one game from the perspective of having all the tools in my toolbox,” said Brees. “So is limited the word? I had a lot of limitations throughout the season as to what I could and could not do and I recognized that and that’s really hard for a competitor. That’s really hard when you know what you should be able to do and yet, you can’t because of various injuries or things that have taken place with your body and some of those things were just kind of freak things like torn plantar fascia, damage in the shoulder, broken ribs, punctured lung, all this stuff that’s going on, this abdominal thing I was dealing with pretty much most of the season.”