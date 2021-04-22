One hospitalized following shootout in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A shootout between three people in Jennings Wednesday evening left one person hospitalized, authorities say.
Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said officers were responding to a shooting near the intersection of Smith and West streets around 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. when they also received a call of a person shot at a resident on McKinley Street.
The person who was shot - who is also alleged to have been one of the shooters - drove himself to his mother’s residence on McKinley Street, Semmes said. He was shot several times in the groin and leg area, according to Semmes. He was transported to a Lafayette hospital but has since been released.
Officer obtained a search warrant for his mother’s house and found four weapons - an AR-15 and three pistols, according to Semmes.
Semmes said through the investigation, officers learned that a gunfight took place between the person who was shot and two other people. According to Semmes, officers found 20 shell casings and broken glass at the intersection of Smith and West streets.
One person has been arrested. Semmes said Reginald Sanders, 25, was a passenger in the vehicle of the person who was shot and helped hide the gun. He was arrested for obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons, and possession of marijuana. He has since been released on $40,000 bond.
