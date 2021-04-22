LCPD taking back unwanted prescription drugs Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Saturday, the Lake Charles Police Department and DEA will be giving the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, according to Lt. Jeffrey Keenum, public information officer for Lake Charles police.
Keenum says to bring your pills for disposal to the Lake Charles Civic Center at 900 Lakeshore Drive as officers will be accepting these unwanted prescription drugs on the south side of the Civic Center, near the Gill Street extension, (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharp objects, only pills or patches). Keenum also says the service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
The initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue as medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse, according to Keenum.
Keenum says rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet, according to Keenum.
Keenum says Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.
The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to Keenum.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 24th Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or call the Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1456 Ext. 5250.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.