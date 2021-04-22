Late rally sends Cajuns past Cowboys, 4-3

LAFAYETTE – UL Lafayette scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and retired 12 of the final 13 McNeese batters to rally for a 4-3 win over the Cowboys on Wednesday night in the final mid-week game of the season for McNeese.
The loss dropped the Cowboys to 18-19 overall and will next be in action this weekend when they host UT Arlington in a three-game series beginning Friday. The Cajuns improved to 21-15.
Cowboy starting pitcher Ty Abraham (2-1) was dealt the loss after all four runs were credited to him in 5.2 innings of action. He walked one and struck out seven.
Payton Harden (2 for 5), Jake Dickerson (2 for 4) and Nate Collins (2 for 4) combined for six of the team’s seven hits. Dickerson knocked in two runs and finished with two doubles in the game.
McNeese plated three runs in the third inning to go up 3-0, two of those runs coming on a two-out double by Dickerson.
UL Lafayette scored its first run in the fourth inning when Josh Cofield hit a two-out, solo home run to cut the Cowboy lead to 3-1.
In the top of the sixth, McNeese got back-to-back lead-off singles by Reid Bourque and Nate Collins, but the two would be left stranded as the next three batters were unable to move the runners.
The Cajuns scored their three runs in the bottom of the inning with two outs as three straight hits – a single, RBI triple and RBI double put the Cajuns on top for good.
After Cajun starter Austin Perrin left the game following five innings and allowing three runs, none of those earned, five UL Lafayette relievers combined to toss four shutout innings and giving up three hits. Jack Burk (3-0) picked up the win while Jaccob Schultz earned his third save of the season.
