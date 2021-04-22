Food drive hosted by SWLA Center for Health Services to feed 1600 SWLA families

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some families in the lake area are now leaving with full meals thanks to a food drive hosted by the SWLA Center for Health Services.
“The boxes are full of cheeses, yogurts, chicken, different vegetables, fruits, yams, and then all the milk of course,” said Eric Broussard-Bueno, one of the volunteers helping to distribute food.
Aiming to feed about 1600 families, the SWLA Center for Health Services began hosting daily food drives immediately following Hurricane Laura.
“We were debilitated you know, for the last year, and with covid, we had four FEMA declared disasters in one year, and that’s what we are doing out here is taking care of people,” he said.
Broussard-Bueno says he is grateful to have this opportunity to help his community.
“I can be in one of those vehicles needing food,” he said. “I have needed food in the past, you know, after Laura, so I’m back on my feet right now, so I’m wanting to give back to the community and give back to people.”
Distributing donations provided by the Second Harvest Food Bank, Darius Clayton, an outreach coordinator for the SWLA Center for Health Services, says demand remains high as residents continue in their recovery efforts.
“If you look around the city, there’s still people without homes, there’s still people in need of FEMA assistance, there’s still people that are living with relatives, living with other people because they are without right now,” Clayton said. “Being that the effects of the hurricanes are still lasting, the rationale of food is needed.”
Nasheika Malbreaux, a fellow outreach coordinator, says the community response to the drives has been one of gratitude.
“They’re very grateful,” Malbreaux said. It’s a blessing to be able to do this and see that we are helping people that actually need this. it’s a blessing to us.”
Malbreaux says two more drives are being planned, one for May and one for June.
