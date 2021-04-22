FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching for a risk of severe storms Friday afternoon/evening; stay weather aware!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What began as a sunny day now shows some signs of change as clouds begin to increase across the area through the evening and milder temperatures return tonight as southerly winds remain occasionally on the brisk side. Look for not much in the way of rain with those clouds tonight as temperatures only fall into the upper 50s to near 60 along I-10 southward. To start the day on Friday you may notice a few isolated showers developing but the threat of stronger storms holds off until later in the afternoon and evening.
Tomorrow will be what we refer to as conditionally severe, meaning if all ingredients in the atmosphere come together at just the right time there could a risk of a few rotating supercell thunderstorms that begin over east Texas by afternoon and work through way into Southwest Louisiana before sunset. If all the ingredients in the atmosphere don’t come together though at just the right time, those storms will struggle to develop at all and things could remain quiet until later in the evening as the front moves through.
After those possible strong storms in the afternoon, we’ll turn our eyes towards the squall line that looks to push through a little closer to midnight. This too could contain some severe weather in the form of damaging wind gusts, hail and a quick spin-up tornado. Storms look to move through pretty quickly so I see nothing more than 1 to 2 inches of rain possible for our area with any lingering showers quickly coming to an end before sunrise Saturday.
The weekend weather looks fantastic as we shed what clouds are left behind Saturday by afternoon and see temperatures warm into the lower 80s. Dry weather looks to continue to be rule until our next front moves through which won’t likely be until the latter half of next week. Good rain chances will accompany this front by Thursday into early Friday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
