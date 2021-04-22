FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns after a chilly start, storms roll in heading into Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s definitely not feeling like April across Southwest Louisiana this morning with temperatures back into the middle and upper 40′s for some areas and lower 50′s for others. The good news is if you aren’t a fan of the cold temperatures will be warming throughout the afternoon and that will be the start of a warmer stretch of weather over the next several days.
You’ll still want to grab that jacket or light coat as you head off to work and school this morning as temperatures drop a few more degrees by sunrise with most of us back into the middle and upper 40′s by sunrise. Mostly sunny skies will be the name of the game once again today as winds turn a little more easterly and eventually southeast into the afternoon, which will bring back a slow return of moisture. No rain is expected as we progress through the day as that stays back off to our west, but it won’t be long before our storm chances increase as a cold front approaches the area by Friday. Highs today are slightly warmer than what we saw for Wednesday as today we head for the lower 70′s thanks to the winds turning more out of the south. Any outdoor plans you have for this evening will be just fine, but you’ll notice an increase in our cloud cover as time moves on.
Heading into Friday that’s when things really begin to change as shower and storm chances begin to rise especially as we head towards late morning and into the afternoon hours. There is still the chance for a few strong storms in the mix as we head late afternoon into the evening hours with the primary threat being damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Sunshine will be limited throughout the day, but we could get a few breaks from time to time allowing a few peaks of sunshine to get through. Highs are back into the middle 70′s for the afternoon and that warming trend continues right on into the weekend as highs bounce back into the lower 80′s for Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances come to an end as we move into early Saturday morning with clearing into the afternoon. Rain totals will be on the range of 1-2 inches for many areas with a few isolated spots a little higher potentially.
For Sunday high pressure builds in and keeps us on the dry side so any outdoor activities will be just fine with no weather problems. Highs in the lower 80′s continues into next week with another front moving in by Wednesday bringing a few showers and storms. Models are in some disagreement about the exact timing, but as we get closer details will become clearer. For now enjoy the beautiful day ahead and the dry weather while it last, have a great Thursday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
