FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns after a chilly start, storms roll in heading into Friday

You’ll still want to grab that jacket or light coat as you head off to work and school this morning as temperatures drop a few more degrees by sunrise with most of us back into the middle and upper 40′s by sunrise. Mostly sunny skies will be the name of the game once again today as winds turn a little more easterly and eventually southeast into the afternoon, which will bring back a slow return of moisture. No rain is expected as we progress through the day as that stays back off to our west, but it won’t be long before our storm chances increase as a cold front approaches the area by Friday. Highs today are slightly warmer than what we saw for Wednesday as today we head for the lower 70′s thanks to the winds turning more out of the south. Any outdoor plans you have for this evening will be just fine, but you’ll notice an increase in our cloud cover as time moves on.