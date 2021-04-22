Elton tabs St. Louis offensive coordinator Marcus LeJeune as head coach

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - Elton High School has tabbed Marcus LeJeune as its next head coach following the departure of former coach Donnie Bruchhaus this offseason.
LeJeune has served as St. Louis’ offensive coordinator since 2018. During the 2019 season, the St. Louis offense was regarded as one of the area’s best as the Saints averaged over 35 points per game while averaging 343 yards.
The Iota native said his pitch to Elton was that the football program needs school-wide participation— as do all sports.
“Elton has a good base. They have good athletes, it’s just about getting those kids to play and buy into your system,” said LeJeune. “I’m a team player and a competitive guy and I still get excited for football, but I want to see every sport or club at Elton High School succeed.”
The Indians last played a season in 2019 after canceling the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We just want to get back in the groove,” LeJeune said. These seniors missed a year and are coming back after two seasons and a [COVID-19] season, and while we are late in the year, we want to hit the ground running and get that started.”
Elton’s last winning season came in 2017, as the Indians went 0-10 in their last time out. LeJeune said the rebuild starts on the defensive side.
“We want to have a good solid defensive team and we want an offense that can do both, pass and run, said LeJeune. “We want our offense to complement our defense, personnel, and student-athletes.”
This is LeJeune’s third head coaching job of his career with previous stops at Iota (2007-11) and Welsh (2003-07).
