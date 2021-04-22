Cowgirls down UTSA for third time this season, 6-3

Flores got the Cowgirls out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning by striking out the first two batters she faced then got Boring to ground out to Brinlee at third to end the threat. Flores came out in the bottom of the seventh and retired the first two batters she faced before giving up her first hit of the game, a solo home run to straightaway centerfield by Celeste Loughman. She gave up another single before Brinlee scooped up a grounder at third and threw to Steczo at first to end the game.