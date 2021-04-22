Contractor accused of additional of fraud charges

Ronald J. Dugas Jr., 44, of Lake Charles (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville | April 22, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 9:55 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A contractor has been accused of a third set of residential contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives conducted an investigation of a construction project in which they learned the victim paid Ronald J. Dugas Jr., 44, of Lake Charles, over $9,000 to complete the project.

Detectives say Dugas cashed the check from the victim and only delivered a small portion of the materials to the home. After several months passed without any work being done, Dugas arrived at the home and completed a few hours of work. Dugas then left and did not return to complete the job or deliver all the materials that had been paid for.

Following their investigation, detectives obtained a $35,000 warrant from Judge Tony Fazzio.

Dugas was already incarcerated on prior contractor fraud charges and has now been additionally charged with residential contractor fraud under $25,000, residential contractor fraud without a license, and exploitation of the infirmed.

Authorities ask anyone who has been a victim of contractor fraud or is unsure if a crime has been committed, to call the Contractor Fraud Response Team at 437-3405.

