Contractor accused of additional of fraud charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A contractor has been accused of a third set of residential contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives conducted an investigation of a construction project in which they learned the victim paid Ronald J. Dugas Jr., 44, of Lake Charles, over $9,000 to complete the project.
Detectives say Dugas cashed the check from the victim and only delivered a small portion of the materials to the home. After several months passed without any work being done, Dugas arrived at the home and completed a few hours of work. Dugas then left and did not return to complete the job or deliver all the materials that had been paid for.
Following their investigation, detectives obtained a $35,000 warrant from Judge Tony Fazzio.
Dugas was already incarcerated on prior contractor fraud charges and has now been additionally charged with residential contractor fraud under $25,000, residential contractor fraud without a license, and exploitation of the infirmed.
Authorities ask anyone who has been a victim of contractor fraud or is unsure if a crime has been committed, to call the Contractor Fraud Response Team at 437-3405.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.