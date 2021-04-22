Cirque Italia arrives in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a long year with little to do in the Lake area thanks to COVID-19 followed by two hurricanes. Finally, some events are making their way back to the area.
Cirque Italia will be happening in the parking lot of Prien Lake Mall where they will be holding shows today through Sunday.
They will be featuring different water acts, acrobatics, and other thrilling acts.
Show times will be as follows:
- Thursday, April 22nd, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 23rd 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 24th 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 24th 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 24th 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 25th 1:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 25th 4:30 p.m.
For more information on Cirque Italia or to purchase tickets, click here.
