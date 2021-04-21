22-year-old woman killed in crash on U.S. 90

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 90, east of PPG Drive around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
Cassie Nicole Brockman, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, public information officer with Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Senegal said the preliminary investigation showed that Brockman was traveling west in a 2008 Toyota Camry on I-10 prior to exiting onto US 90. For unknown reasons, the Toyota ran off the right side of the roadway and onto a steep embankment, where it rolled several times before resting on its roof on the road.
Brockman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle, Senegal said.
He said a toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
