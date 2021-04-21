Two arrests announced in 5th Avenue shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man and woman have been arrested for their alleged connection to a shooting on 5th Avenue that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and injured three others, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.
Lt. Jeffrey Keenum, public information officer for Lake Charles police, said Rodney Gregory Pete, 18, of Lake Charles, was arrested Thursday, April 15 - the day of the shooting - on counts of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Judge Fazzio set Pete’s bond at $825,000.
On Tuesday, April 20, Sgt. Christopher Johnson with the LCPD arrested Shania Citizen, 21, of Lake Charles, on an outstanding warrant for accessory after the fact to the shooting, according to Keenum.
Judge Fazzio issued a bond of $250,000 for Citizen.
According to Keenum, additional arrests are imminent.
