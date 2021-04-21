SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 20, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 20, 2021.
Demarus Jonovan Bias, 26, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; riding bicycles on roadways.
Wayne Thomas Spears, 42, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.
Johnathan W. Thierry, 47, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (5 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Joshua Albert Denny, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; conspiracy; theft under $5,000; illegal use of weapons; aggravated property damage.
Ralph L. Spell, 32, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
John Kennie Green, 53, Westlake: Theft under $1,000; attempted theft under $1,000; trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; must have motor vehicle liability; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates; owner to secure registration; instate detainer.
Leland James Adam Trotti, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.
Winston Ed Edwards, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana; driver must be licensed; failure to secure child; improper display of license tag.
Raymond Guy Richards, 46, Abilene, TX: Out of state detainer.
Russel Wayne Williams, 58, Richmond, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Shania Frankia Citizen, 21, Sulphur: Accessory after the fact.
