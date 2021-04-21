St. Louis, Jennings sends tennis players to state tournament

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Division III Region 2 tennis championships wrapped up Tuesday at the Lake Charles Raquet Club. Numerous schools from Southwest Louisiana sent players to the regional with hopes of advancing to the state championships in Monroe next week.
In the girl’s doubles division, Jillian Fontenot and Addison Van Hook of Jennings took down Oakdale’s pairing of Jones and Williams to advance to the state tournament. Van Hook will make her third appearance in the playoff bracket, but it will be the first for either in doubles.
In the singles division, St. Louis’ Kyleigh Atkins defeated Lauren Fremin of Catholic New Iberia. Atkins admits she had butterflies going into the tournament but is happy to advance.
“I think I did really well, the opponents I played were really good, the girl I played was really good,” Atkins said. “I was a little nervous but I pulled through.”
On the boy’s side, the doubles championship saw Eli Crawford and Ben Reinauer emerging over fellow Saint Louis Saints Darby and Watkins. While Crawford and Reinauer celebrate the title, the duo said it’s bittersweet to play against teammates.
“I think we played pretty well. We had some problems we needed to get over, but throughout the season we have just been fixing that up,” Crawford said. “Honestly, the worst part was trying not to cut up because we usually just go out there and have fun but today, we had to get serious and show them who’s number one.”
Finally, in the boy singles bracket, Ben’s brother Kai Reinauer will join him at the state tournament after he defeated Matthew Moore from Catholic of New Iberia. His victory gives St. Louis three champions from the regional tournament. Reinauer says he and the team are going to keep working hard in preparation for next week.
“We have state next Thursday and Friday up in Monroe, so we are all really excited for that,” Kai Reinauer said. “Just keep practicing this weekend into next week and this week and hope to get a victory next weekend.”
The State Championships will take place Thursday and Friday, April 29 and 30 in Monore at ULM.
