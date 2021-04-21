Multiple road closures announced due to reconstruction of railroad crossings.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced several upcoming Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development road closures due to the reconstruction of Union Pacific railroad crossings.
The police jury says all closures will take place from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on each date listed, and detour signs will be posted. Also, closures may be delayed in the case of inclement weather.
The police jury has provided the following closure dates, locations and detour information:
· Thursday, April 22: Packing House Road, north and south of the Union Pacific railroad crossing, approximately 2,008 feet north of Packing House Road and the U.S. 90 intersection. Detour: From the south, take U.S. 90 west to Boy’s Village Road, then go north to LA 3256 and east to Packing House Road. Or take U.S. 90 east to S. Thomson Avenue, then go north to W. Miller Street and west to Packing House Road. From the north: Take L.A. 3256 east to N. Thompson Avenue, then go south to U.S. 90 and west to Packing House Road. Or take LA 3256 west to Boy’s Village Road, then go south to U.S. 90 and east to Packing House Road.
· Friday, April 23: North Goodman Road, north and south of the railroad crossing, approximately 1,204 feet north of N. Goodman Road and the US 90 intersection. Detour: From the south, take US 90 west to Bunker Road, then go north to Opelousas Street and east to Goodman Road. Or take US 90 east to LA 397, then north to Opelousas Street and west to Goodman Road. From the north, take Opelousas Street east to LA 397, then go south to US 90 and west to Goodman Road. Or take Opelousas Street west to Bunker Road, then go south to US 90 then and east to Goodman Road.
· Saturday, April 24: Bunker Road, north and south of the railroad crossing, approximately 1,022 feet north of Bunker Road and the US 90 intersection. Detour: From the south, take US 90 east to Goodman Road, then go north to Opelousas Street and west to Bunker Road. Or take US 90 west to Martin Luther King Highway, then go north to Opelousas Street and east to Bunker Road. From the north, take Opelousas Street west to Martin Luther King Highway, then go south to US 90 and east to Bunker Road. Or take Opelousas Street east to N. Goodman Road, then go south to US 90 and west to Bunker Road.
· Sunday, April 25: Trousdale Road, north and south of the railroad crossing, approximately 986 feet north of Trousdale Road and the US 90 intersection. Detour: From the south, take US 90 east to I-10, then go east to Exit 27 Westlake, east to Sampson Street, north to Sulphur Avenue, west to Old Spanish Trail, and then west to Trousdale Road. Or take US 90 west to Coach Williams Drive, then go north to Old Spanish Trail and east to Trousdale Road. From the north, take Old Spanish Trail east to Sulphur Avenue, east to Sampson Street, south to I-10, west to Exit 26 PPG Drive Trousdale Road to US 90, and west to Trousdale Road. Or take Old Spanish Trail west to Coach Williams Drive, then south to US 90 and east to Trousdale Road.
· Sunday, April 25 and Monday, April 26: Prater Road, north and south of the railroad crossing, approximately 307 feet north of Prater Road and the US 90 intersection. Detour: From the south, take US 90 east to I-10, then go east to Exit 27 Westlake, east to Sampson Street, north to Sulphur Avenue, west to Old Spanish Trail and west to Prater Road. Or take US 90 west to Coach Williams Drive, north to Old Spanish Trail and east to Prater Road. From the north, take Old Spanish Trail east to Sulphur Avenue, then go east to Sampson Street, south to I-10, west to Exit 26 PPG Drive Trousdale Road to US 90 and west to Prater Road. Or take Old Spanish Trail west to Coach Williams Drive, then south to US 90 and east to Prater Road.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.