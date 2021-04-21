Multiple road closures announced due to reconstruction of railroad crossings.

· Sunday, April 25: Trousdale Road, north and south of the railroad crossing, approximately 986 feet north of Trousdale Road and the US 90 intersection. Detour: From the south, take US 90 east to I-10, then go east to Exit 27 Westlake, east to Sampson Street, north to Sulphur Avenue, west to Old Spanish Trail, and then west to Trousdale Road. Or take US 90 west to Coach Williams Drive, then go north to Old Spanish Trail and east to Trousdale Road. From the north, take Old Spanish Trail east to Sulphur Avenue, east to Sampson Street, south to I-10, west to Exit 26 PPG Drive Trousdale Road to US 90, and west to Trousdale Road. Or take Old Spanish Trail west to Coach Williams Drive, then south to US 90 and east to Trousdale Road.