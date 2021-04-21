Local leaders on Chauvin verdict and need for community policing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -For some, the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial was a victory. Others say this moment in history comes down to more than just the charges.
Justice or what many feels is accountability was handed down Tuesday as a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty for the murder of George Floyd.
Local leaders were willing to weigh in with their thoughts about the case and what it means, especially to communities of color. Lake Charles NAACP Chapter President Alvin Joseph says although this verdict gives him some peace...he feels it’s only a catalyst for a lot of work needed to bridge the divide with law enforcement.
”It was kind of a relief because I trust the system but there’s still some doubt sometimes,” said Joseph. ”I’m thankful that it turned out the way it did but we still have a long way to go.”
As a former member of law enforcement and now local NAACP president, Joseph says the verdict is only the beginning of systemic and overall change.
”I was with the Sheriff’s office and some of the things I’ve seen like what happened to Floyd, I never did that. We need to get together so we can say what can we do locally so that never happens here.”
Law enforcement leaders like Sheriff Tony Mancuso says building trust is where it starts...something his department seeks transparency in through various programs.
”People want that safety and security in their community. It’s not just about arresting people. It’s about teaching. Some kids, that’s the only interaction they’ll ever have with the police,” said Sheriff Mancuso.
Being that young people are some of the latest victims of police killings, Mancuso said the department’s Junior Deputy Program is a good example of evoking change and education at the local level.
”When we started seeing some of the issues in other communities...we have to learn from that. That’s what we started teaching...this is how you act when you’re stopped by police and this is how the policemen are supposed to react,” Mancuso said.
Joseph said the local NAACP chapter supports passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act (H.R. 1280). The bill, passed by the U.S. House and awaiting Senate action, aims to increase accountability for police misconduct. It restricts the use of no-knock warrants, limits “unnecessary” use of force, and lowers criminal intent standards from “willful” to “knowing” or “reckless” in federal prosecutions, The measure also limits officers’ use of qualified immunity as a defense in private civil lawsuits.
The legislation was proposed in June 2020 in the House by U.S. Rep. Karen Bass of California.
Both Mancuso and Joseph agree that now is not the time to let this moment be forgotten.
Floyd’s May murder launched months of protests and was one of several cases that brought attention to police brutality against Black Americans.
The trial lasted for 11 days, and 38 witnesses testified.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.