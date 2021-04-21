Lake Charles announces plans for Downtown at Sundown

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced plans for the 23rd annual Downtown at Sundown concert series, which will take place May 28 and June 4.
The city says activities will take place on Ryan Street in front of Historic City Hall and the Parish Courthouse, and beverage sales will benefit the Literacy Council of SWLA.
The street-fair format will feature food and beverage, tabletop galleries, merchandise vendors, and a variety of music. Lawn chairs are welcome, however, ice coolers and pets are prohibited, according to the city.
The city says the series will kick off with the McNeese State University Zyde-pokes and Three Sheets on May 28, followed by the Charlie Wayne Band and Grammy-winner Mickey Smith and Sax in the City on June 4.
In keeping with COVID-related safety guidelines, the city says attendance will be limited to 1,000 for each event, and tickets are free and can be claimed online at www.downtownatsundown.eventbrite.com or in-person at the Transit Center (1155 Ryan Street), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Masks will be required to enter.
This year’s event is entirely supported by corporate sponsorships from CITGO Petroleum, Entergy, Erdace Companies, Shearman Family Foundation, and Stockwell Sievert Law Firm, according to the city.
For more information, call 337-491-9159 or go to www.CityOfLakeCharles.com.
