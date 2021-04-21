Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office would like the public’s assistance to locate Tifany Gutierrez, 16, missing from Lafayette.
According to the Lafayette sheriff’s office, she has brown hair and eyes.
The Lafayette sheriff’s office says Tifany allegedly left her home on April 17, 2021, with her boyfriend, an unknown male.
Tifany is believed to be traveling with the unknown male in the vehicle pictured above, according to the Lafayette sheriff’s office.
The Lafayette sheriff’s office says if you see Tifany, the vehicle or have any information on her whereabouts, call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.
