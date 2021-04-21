FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather around for this afternoon, tracking rain chances to end the week

Hopefully you got to enjoy the nice and warm weather we saw on our Tuesday because changes have arrived for today and that will mean a cooler afternoon ahead as drier air has moved in behind last nights front. Winds are a little breezy this morning making it feel just a little cooler as they are out of the north at 10-15 mph with gust to 25 mph at times and really that’s what we can expect throughout the afternoon. Highs today will be much cooler as we only manage to reach the middle to upper 60′s thanks to the cooler air mass in place, but we do see plenty of sunshine and that will be lasting right on through our Thursday. If you have any outdoor plans for today or even Thursday the good news is they will be just fine and we can expect to reach the lower 70′s heading into Thursday. It will be another chilly start Thursday morning as we look to be in the lower and middle 40′s.