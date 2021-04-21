FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather around for this afternoon, tracking rain chances to end the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures are starting off on the chilly side across Southwest Louisiana this morning with upper 40′s and lower 50′s north of I-10 and upper 50′s for areas south, however the cold front that moved through during the overnight is continuing to drop our temperatures through the morning hours. As you head out the door this morning make sure to take that jacket or light coat with you and even through the afternoon you’ll want to keep the jacket around.
Hopefully you got to enjoy the nice and warm weather we saw on our Tuesday because changes have arrived for today and that will mean a cooler afternoon ahead as drier air has moved in behind last nights front. Winds are a little breezy this morning making it feel just a little cooler as they are out of the north at 10-15 mph with gust to 25 mph at times and really that’s what we can expect throughout the afternoon. Highs today will be much cooler as we only manage to reach the middle to upper 60′s thanks to the cooler air mass in place, but we do see plenty of sunshine and that will be lasting right on through our Thursday. If you have any outdoor plans for today or even Thursday the good news is they will be just fine and we can expect to reach the lower 70′s heading into Thursday. It will be another chilly start Thursday morning as we look to be in the lower and middle 40′s.
Changes will arrive Thursday night into Friday in the form of more moisture as our next cold front begins to approach and by late evening Thursday and into Friday morning our rain chances will also begin to rise. Friday will definitely be a soggy one as we see multiple rounds of showers and storms moving through the area with the heaviest rain just to the north, but 1-2 inches of rain can be expected across the area. We will also have to closely watch the potential for a few stronger to severe storms in the mix as we are under a slight risk at this time. That could all change of course and follow the 7Stormteam for the latest information. Rain sticks around into the first half of our Saturday before we clear things out into Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also be on the rise as highs return closer to normal in the lower 80′s.
Sunday and into the beginning of next week will start off dry as high pressure remains firmly in charge with our highs staying steady into the lower 80′s. The next chance of rain doesn’t come until next Wednesday as a cold front once again will move through the area and bring showers and storms, but this time not much in the way of cooler temperatures. Enjoy the sunshine and cooler weather this afternoon and keep and eye out for the forecast as it may change heading into Friday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
