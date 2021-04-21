First Alert Forecast: Chilly again tonight, but storms likely Friday afternoon and evening...

The risk of severe weather is low, but not zero; greater risk is likely to be north of SWLA. Any storms that form could quickly turn severe with all forms of severe weather: tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds possible. But it is possible that the storms remain below severe levels over SWLA if all ingredients do not come together at the right time. However we will be close to the storms so stay weather alert and monitor us for updates as we get closer to Friday.