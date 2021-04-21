First Alert Forecast: Chilly again tonight, but storms likely Friday afternoon and evening...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, it was a very nice day Wednesday thanks to a cold front that moved through early in the morning hours. Temperatures will fall quickly overnight into Thursday with lows by Thursday ranging from the low 40s north of I-10 to near 50 at the coast.
Thursday will be another nice day with lots of sunshine in the morning, but clouds may return by the afternoon into the evening. Rain will not be an issue with those clouds, at least not initially. Temperatures will reach the low 70s by the afternoon, if the clouds hold off until later those numbers may be a bit higher.
The next front will be approaching our area Friday, and this will bring rain back to SWLA. Current timing of the showers and storms right now looks to be during the afternoon lasting into the early morning hours of our Saturday before we dry things out Saturday afternoon and remain dry for Sunday.
The risk of severe weather is low, but not zero; greater risk is likely to be north of SWLA. Any storms that form could quickly turn severe with all forms of severe weather: tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds possible. But it is possible that the storms remain below severe levels over SWLA if all ingredients do not come together at the right time. However we will be close to the storms so stay weather alert and monitor us for updates as we get closer to Friday.
Next week looks to be dry and warm with highs in the low 80s with only a 20% chance of rain returning Tuesday, then up to a 40% Wednesday. Another cold front will likely move through next Wednesday with little change in temperatures expected. And the long range forecast shows nice weather lasting through next weekend...
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
