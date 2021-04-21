Committees to plan for St. Louis High future campus and repurposing of Bank Street location

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The pastors and bishop of Lake Charles have made it known they plan to relocate St. Louis High School to the southeast part of the city. However, the FEMA determination that would allow funding for that to happen has not yet been decided.
The Diocese of Lake Charles has announced the formation of two committees aimed at moving forward with recovery.
A future campus committee will work on plans to rebuild at Morganfield off Corbina Road. Chairman Robert Piper is church administrator of Our Lady Queen of Heaven. Though the amount of FEMA funding is not yet final, Piper says they want to be ready.
“We’re going to do some of the preparatory work to get going so that when and if we receive help funding-wise, that we’re ready to hit the ground running. We think everybody would like to see this campus be ready sooner, rather than later,” said Piper.
Piper says they want to be transparent and keep people informed.
“As we take steps and as things get accomplished and achieved, it’s going to build momentum, and it’s going to build excitement about this campus being built.”
A second committee, chaired by retired CPA Gus Schram, will work on ideas to repurpose the Bank Street location.
“Our goal is to search out the ideas of what could be done with this property and to arrive at a vision that we can then recommend,” Schram said. “The only thing that’s important, I think, is that whatever we do, whatever we recommend, that it be something that serves the mission of the Church and the Diocese of Lake Charles and considers the important aspects of this place to the community and this local neighborhood.”
Schram has a long family tradition at St. Louis.
“I understand the importance of this place to alumni, as well as the people in the neighborhood and the city. It’s a landmark. The school has been here for over 90 years.”
Both men say the committees’ membership is not yet finalized, but they hope to keep those interested well informed on their activities.
Schram says ideas for the property at Bank Street, if the campus is relocated, may be sent to his post office box which is: P.O. Box 761, Lake Charles, La. 70602
