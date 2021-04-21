Catering industry bounces back despite pandemic set backs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The catering industry is thriving after many months of uncertainty following statewide shutdowns due to COVID-19.
Owner of Platinum Affairs Event Planning and Catering in Lake Charles, Tina Green, said they had to get creative. That is how the business was able to stay afloat during a pandemic and hurricane season.
“Instead of going in and doing full service, you end up doing drop-offs. You end up leaving things at doors and putting food in to-go containers,” Green said. “They are not fancy, but they get the job done.”
From March to May of last year, the event industry was at a stand still. By June, the business was dropping off catering at doorsteps and offered virtual coordinating.
“I would actually facility an entire wedding virtually,” Green said. “It was new, but it was a lot of fun.”
For the business owner, COVID guidelines have not hindered her business and how she prepares food. It’s capacity restrictions that she says compromised her ability to work with her team.
“The preparation of food and getting it to people has been the creative side of it but never in the preparing of it,” said Green. “You can’t have as many people prepare food as you normally do.”
Green advises her customers to be mindful that we are still in the middle of a pandemic.
“It is still active, and you still have to be mindful of it,” Green said. “That is one thing I keep in the forefront in the front of everybody and every bride I talk to. I know you want this big wedding, but is it wise to have that wedding,”
As a small business owner, Green says learning to save money was one takeaway from this difficult experience.
“How are you going to feed your family. How are you going to pay the house note, lights and water,” Green said. “When you do get that revenue, set it aside.”
By February of this year, Platinum Affairs returned to normal and is now in full swing.
