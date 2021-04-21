TEEN REPORT: Calcasieu School Board switches to new virtual teaching tools

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When COVID shut down in-person schooling last year, school districts were forced to make quick decisions about how to continue teaching students.
For the Calcasieu Parish School System (CPSB), that meant sticking with resources that had already been in use, such as Blackboard and Odysseyware.
But many students have their own opinions about these learning platforms.
“It’s really hard to catch up on assignments,” says Madison Skrants at Iowa High.
“The content doesn’t have enough information for the questions, so it can be kind of difficult,” says Cole McDonald from Sam Houston High.
There is a common feeling among many students that the current software is outdated and needs a lot of work.
Teachers are also expressing their frustration with the platforms says CPSB chief of Technology Officer, Kim Leblanc. “Basically what we did was we went to resources that we were currently using and we quickly learned that we needed to go out and find some new resources that had more robust tools, more interaction for kids and more engagement.”
To determine how best to proceed, Leblanc says an instruction review resource committee of 50 people was formed, representing students, teachers, and administrators. After months of researching other products and accepting district feedback, a decision was made in April, 2021.
“For the next school year, we are moving our learning management system to Canvas and we feel that this is a big plus for our district, because the state is invested in Canvas, as well, and they’re giving district access to curriculum,” says Leblanc. “We will also be using Zoom as a web conferencing tool. We’ve been using it with staff, but we’re gonna roll that out with students in the fall.”
Now, students can find apps for zoom, canvas, and Microsoft suite being used in their classes.
And many of the teachers that were having issues with student accessibility in previous years feel that these apps and user-friendly sites are a step in the right direction.
“Whenever we have our modules set up, it gives you all the information you need to do to take care of the course,” says teacher David Denton. “Once you start, it just kind of streamlines the whole process. This is going to make it easier for them to find their work and do their work.”
For virtual learners, the biggest change will be moving from Odysseyware to Edgenuity.
“We feel that this product offers a more robust environment, up to date tools, it should be more engaging for the students and it does have the broad spectrum of courses that we need here in Calcasieu to get credits in high school,” says Leblanc.
The change has also been well received by many students who feel that the new tools will make something that felt complicated, a bit more simple.
“I think it’s gonna be good once they get everything condensed into one spot,” says Zach Rogers from Iowa High.
CPSB is giving teachers access to the new platforms before the end of the school year and will be offering training opportunities throughout the summer.
Students can expect to have full access to them when the next school year starts.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.