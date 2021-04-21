Calcasieu Parish District Attorney warns of scam calls

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a phone call you might not want to pick up.
“Just hang up, you know, hang up or put your phone number on the do not call registry list,” said Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight.
There’s a new scam popping up around town, and in this case, the caller is claiming to be the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office
“We were notified by some callers constituents here in Calcasieu that have received some phone calls allegedly from our office, which obviously wasn’t true,” he said.
Stephen Dwight says the scammers are calling residents claiming their social security benefits are being denied.
“Another was jury duty, that there is a warrant out for their arrest for jury duty,” he said. “None of those calls are going to come from our office.”
The calls target the elderly and the vulnerable population. Dwight is urging residents not to cooperate with the callers.
“We’re asking those people not to give out any personal information, whether it’s their social security number, their bank account number, don’t give any of that out over the phone,” he said.
He also wants to remind residents not to meet with anyone in the public they don’t know.
“Do not agree to meet them in a public place with a gift card, meet them with money orders or anything like that,” he added. “That’s what the scammers are looking for, and that’s not what we would ever ask anyone to do.”
If by chance, you have received a scam phone call claiming to be from the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, he says you should notify his office.
“Notify our office if there is a scam so we can get that information out to the public and notify law enforcement, let them know what’s happening and what’s going on, cause we don’t want to cooperate with these scammers and we want to prevent this if we can,” he said.
The District Attorney also wants you to know they do not call people.
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is dealing with a similar scam, but with the scammers claiming they are with the Social Security Office.
Sometimes the Social Security Office may call you, but they will never threaten you, suspend your social security number, ask for immediate payment or ask you to pay them.
