State senators moving forward with bill to end concealed carry permit requirements

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - State senators are moving forward with a bill to take away a requirement that gun owners have to have a permit to carry concealed firearms.
Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 3-2 to report the bill favorably to the full Senate.
The measure would allow anyone 21 years or older in Louisiana to carry a concealed handgun if the person isn’t legally barred from having a firearm.
Right now, twenty states allow gun owners to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.
Gun owners in the state of Louisiana can legally carry guns, right now, without permits if they’re visible.
Hunter’s Supply and Pistol Range owner Earl Gothreaux says this could result in a decrease in the number of people who attend his classes.
“It’s going to cut down, probably the teaching end of it, concealed carry, about 25 to 30 percent of my business in that.”
But he says the safety of people is the bigger risk.
“It’s really bad for the public. You’re going to have lot more people carrying guns, and they don’t know how to use the gun. They’re going to have more accidents.”
